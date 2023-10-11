Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their baby girl on September 20, 2023. Now, almost 17 days later, Disha has shared a new video of her transformation. Rahul Vaidya's wife and actress Disha has shocked her fans as she seems to have lost all the pregnancy weight within these few days. The fact that the new mother has lost all this weight within 17 days of giving birth, is quite surprising.

Rahul's beautiful announcement

"LAXMI Ji aayi hain We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving to birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated!" Rahul Vaidya wrote on social media.

Rahul - Disha's love story

It was on Bigg Boss that the Rahul had proclaimed his love for Disha Parmar. He had revealed that the two had been friends for several years but it was only after he entered the house and started missing her when he realised it was probably love. Rahul proposed to Disha on national television and the diva accepted his proposal instantly.

Soon after exiting the BB house, the duo got married in a grand ceremony. Disha Parmar's weight loss transformation has received mixed response on social media. While some are lauding the young mother for going the extra mile, many feel she should have focused more on the baby than herself right now.