Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to become parents. The celebrity couple who tied the knot in 2021 will soon be welcoming their first child into the world. Disha and Rahul took to social media to share the news. The actress also flaunted her baby bump and looked radiant in a black dress.

The adorable announcement

Sharing a picture, the two wrote, "Hello from mummy, daddy to be and the baby." And ever since then, there has been no dearth of congratulatory wishes and blessings pouring in for the couple. From fans, followers to celebs; everyone has bombarded Disha – Rahul's announcement news with wishes.

Rahul had proposed to Disha Parmar from within the BB house. The two got married soon after that in July 2016. From Aly Goni, Mouni Roy, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani, Sonal Chauhan, Varun Sood, Bharti Singh, Eijaz Khan and many more celebs wished the couple. Rahul Vaidya started his singing career as a participant in Indian Idol. Known as the other 'sonu nigam' of Bollywood, Vaidya enjoys tremendous fan following.

On the other hand, Disha began her career at a young age with the show – Pyaar Ka Dar Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. She recently gained prominence when she made a comeback with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul - Disha's love story

Rahul and Disha's love story connected with many and the two became one of the most popular small screen jodis. "And Finally.... I put a Ring on it. Ever since my BiggBoss journey finished, the hunt for the perfect engagement ring begun. Ofcourse I was nervous, but I went on surprising her with the ring she has been obsessing over for months. Its been a few hours and she just can't get her eyes off her beautiful ring," Vaidya had shared.