As India enters into another lockdown extension with careful relaxations, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. In the latest development, a BSF spokesperson revealed on Saturday that 17 Border Security Force personnel have been tested positive for the coronavirus in Delhi and Tripura, which was recently declared "coronavirus free" by CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

Delhi-based BSF personnel test positive

Of the 17 BSF personnel who tested positive, 7 of them were in duty with Delhi Police. The personnel from 126 and 178 battalion of the force were deployed in the Jama Masjid / Chandani Mahal area. All seven COVID-19 patients have been moved to Noida's CH & Referral Hospital for treatment under isolation.

According to the report, eight more BSF personnel contracted the virus. Their tests came back positive for COVID-19 on April 30 and have been admitted at a force hospital in RK Puram. Of these, two personnel are suffering from cancer and are admitted to the Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre. One of the personnel is suffering from a kidney ailment and was found positive for the virus on April 29 and is under treatment in LNJP Hospital. Other patients admitted in BSF hospital ward with the above patients, their attendants, nursing staff have been quarantined and tested, five of which were tested positive.

This brings the total number of Delhi-based BSF personnel who tested positive for the virus to 15.

Tripura's COVID-19 positive BSF officers

Less than two weeks ago, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb declared that the state was free from coronavirus with zero cases. But two BSF personnel were tested positive. According to the BSF spokesperson, the head constable and another constable who was his an attendant both tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Previously, two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, both of which recovered last month.