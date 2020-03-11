The Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) S S Deswal has been given the additional charge of the Director-General Border Security Force (BSF) till the time a new chief takes over. As per an order by the Home Ministry, BSF Director General V. K. Johri was repatriated to his parent cadre on Tuesday. Notably, the 1984 batch IPS officer, Johri will be the first police officer in senior ranks to be transferred out of the paramilitary force.

The MHA directive read, "Consequent upon repatriation of Vivek Johri, (1984, IPS officer of MP cadre), Director General (DG) Border Security Force (BSF) to his parent cadre, competent authority has approved that S S Deswal (1984-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre), DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG BSF, Vivek Johri till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further order, whichever is earlier."

Johri to take over as DG MP Police

The order issued by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh directed Johri to take over as Director-General of MP police. The order also transferred incumbent DGP V K Singh to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department as its director.

Notably, Deswal comes with immense experience as he was the chief of Sashastra Seema Bal as its DG besides handling the additional charge of DG Central Reserve Police Force and National Security Guard. On Tuesday, the appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued an order approving the proposal sent by the Home Ministry.