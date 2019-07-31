A 16-year-old student at a residential school in Kodaikanal was killed by his classmate after a quarrel on Monday night.

The victim, identified as S Kapil Raghavendra, was a student of Class 10 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Gandhi Vidhyashram. He was from Krishnagiri's Hosur.

The incident took place between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on Monday. Both the boys were absent during dinner which usually takes place at 8:00 pm.

Kapil was stabbed with a pair of scissors and beaten up with a cricket stump. The school teachers rushed him to the hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

A police team found the accused lurking in the dark late Monday night. He confessed to his crime and has been produced before a juvenile justice board. He is staying at an observation home, reported Times of India.

Dindigul chief educational officer K C Santhakumar told the media that the accused came in conflict with the law often got into trouble. Proceedings to suspend him had started a few days back but were revoked after he gave a formal apology.

The victim, on the other hand, was a bright and disciplined student, said the officer. The accused was irritated because he was always being compared with the victim, The Hindu stated.

The two boys were reportedly quarrelling over a cricket match. The accused had also previously teased the victim multiple times regarding the latter's old brother being involved in criminal activities.