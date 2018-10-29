A 16-year-old French national has alleged sexual assault by the father of an Indian student with whom she was staying in Delhi

The teen had come to Delhi on a school exchange programme. She claims that the 55-year-old accused sexually assaulted her when she was sitting alone in her room on October 18.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against the accused, police said.

According to the complaint, the Indian student had stayed with the family of the French student when she went to France for her exchange programme in May-June. On October 13, when the French student came to India, she was assigned to stay with the same Indian student.

"...While I was packing my bags for Jaipur, her father came to the room and was giving me general advice... I was sitting on the bed and packing...and he was standing in front and staring at me...he came closer to me and hugged me and said 'Don't worry, it's going to be okay'...I didn't understand what he meant...he strongly tried to touch my breast...he hugged me again...in an uncomfortable manner...and it was painful...he took my hand forcefully to bring it between his legs...I was completely under trauma and shocked," the girl said in her complaint, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The police said that the whole matter came out when the girl shared the terrifying incident with her friends while travelling to Jaipur. While telling the incident, she started crying and that is when the fellow students informed their teachers about the incident. A French teacher has informed the Embassy and her parents.

The girl has now been shifted to another host family for the rest of her programme.