The security forces in Manipur have recovered 16 looted arms, 11 types of ammunition and a large quantity of explosives during the past 48 hours, officials said on Sunday night.

Officials said that barring some sporadic incidents, no major incident of violence was reported from any where in the state even as people continued to hold sit-in demonstrations on numerous issues.

The combined security forces continued their search operations in both the valley and the hill arras to recover the looted arms.

According to various reports, during the ethnic riots that broke out in Manipur on May 3, over 4,000 sophisticated arms and lakhs of ammunition have been looted from different police stations and police outposts by the mobs, attackers and militants.

Earlier, Manipur Police recovered nine looted arms from Chrachandpur and Bishnupur districts on August 7, according to a police official, who said that heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the armed attackers at Kwakta and Terakhongsangbi areas in Bishnupur district and at Mualngat, Gothol, Pholjang areas of Churachandpur district.

The security forces retaliated and repelled the attackers. After the gun battle, the police recovered the nine looted arms from these areas of two districts. Search operations are going on in both the districts.

(With inputs from IANS)