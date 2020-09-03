In yet another shocking incident in Greater Noida, a 14-year-old minor girl was raped and the accused has been nabbed by UP Police. The accused is identified as Rakesh, who lives in a neighboring room in the same building.

The incident took place at a rented accommodation in a village under the Beta 2 police station limits around 12 pm, the UP Police said. According to the DCP Women's Safety, the accused called the victim to his room on the pretext of requirement for a matchstick and raped her. The accused had fled the scene after the incident, but he was tracked down and caught from the Honda Chowk the same day.

"The girl and the accused live in opposite rooms in the same building. When the girl''s family members left for work, the accused called her to his room on the pretext of requirement for a Matchstick. When the girl went there, he forced himself on her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

The accused is currently charged under IPC Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, PTI reported.

Recently, a 17-year-old girl was raped and mutilated found near a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Previously a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed while her father alleged his daughter had been strangled and had her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut off. Her body was found in a sugarcane field that belongs to one of the accused in Lakhimpur.