Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday gave informal approval to organise 13th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFF).

On Tuesday, a delegation led by Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy president Sunil Puranik called on Yediyurappa apprised him on the preparations for the 13th edition of the BIFF to be held in the city.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the Chief Minister here, Puranik said that the Academy proposed to hold the 13th edition of the BIFF in the last week of February or in the first week of March 2021.

The Chairman added that he apprised the chief minister that concerted efforts are being made to get international recognition for the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He said the Academy has been doing its best since the last 10 years to get international recognition for the BIFF.

"Out of 5,000 film festivals being held across the world, only as many as 45 have been granted international recognition so far. If we are able to secure recognition for the BIFF, which will be an added feather in the cap of Bengaluru," he said.