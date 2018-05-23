13 Reasons Why
Netflix's drama series 13 Reasons Why has returned with a new season and once again the series is in the hot water for its controversial content.

The series faced a backlash in its first season over the graphic suicide scene of lead character Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford). It has again drawn flak because of a terrifying rape scene in the season finale.

The season 2 finale, which featured the rape of a male character, caused furore as many viewers took to social media to express how disturbed they were after watching such a scene. But at the same time, some viewers think that the show has done an outstanding job of portraying the real-life incidents.

The Parents Television Council even urged the streaming giant to pull the plug on the show as they described it as "a ticking time bomb to teens and children."

They later said in a statement, "We're issuing a warning about Netflix's 13 Reasons Why Season 2 and urging the company to pull the series entirely because of the potentially harmful content."

However, Netflix has added a warning message at the beginning of the first episode in each season in the wake of all the controversies around the series.

13 Reasons Why season 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.