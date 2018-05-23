Netflix's drama series 13 Reasons Why has returned with a new season and once again the series is in the hot water for its controversial content.

The series faced a backlash in its first season over the graphic suicide scene of lead character Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford). It has again drawn flak because of a terrifying rape scene in the season finale.

The season 2 finale, which featured the rape of a male character, caused furore as many viewers took to social media to express how disturbed they were after watching such a scene. But at the same time, some viewers think that the show has done an outstanding job of portraying the real-life incidents.

The Parents Television Council even urged the streaming giant to pull the plug on the show as they described it as "a ticking time bomb to teens and children."

They later said in a statement, "We're issuing a warning about Netflix's 13 Reasons Why Season 2 and urging the company to pull the series entirely because of the potentially harmful content."

However, Netflix has added a warning message at the beginning of the first episode in each season in the wake of all the controversies around the series.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

13 Reasons Why season 2 was powerful. The final episode was gut wrenchingly horrific and it had all sorts of mixed emotions. Nothing this show is portraying is deemed unnecessary in my opinion. @13ReasonsWhy #13ReasonsWhyS2 — Salien_Justine (@justine2297) May 22, 2018

Does 13 Reasons Why have a story like a normal TV show or does it just exist to make people upset or mad — Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) May 22, 2018

The last episode of the new 13 reasons why is absolutely horrible, physically makes me feel sick. 100% should not be shown at all? — Charlotte Deanie (@charlottedeanie) May 22, 2018

this is personal but 13 reasons why is trash and I can tell you that with authority as someone who lost a friend to suicide at 16. it isn’t romantic it isn’t anything other than horrible and sad and to paint any other picture is frankly irresponsible — ellie (@holy_schnitt) May 22, 2018

Started #13ReasonsWhy and really don’t understand how some people can say the show “this show shouldn’t have been made” — this is real, suicide is real, shootings are real, RAPE is real. Reality isn’t for everyone I guess. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) May 21, 2018

As someone who deals with anxiety/depression, 13 reasons why season 2 is so important.Tyler's bathroom scene SHOULD make you sick. it was based on real stories. These things are hard to talk about, If anything is gonna get better we have to stop ignoring them #metoo — Kat Gray (@worldreason) May 22, 2018

13 Reasons Why season 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.