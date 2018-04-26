At least 13 children were killed Thursday, April 26, morning, when a school bus was hit by a train at an unmanned crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area. Many children from the Divine Public School were killed on the spot, while several others are reportedly injured.

The accident took place at a railway crossing in Dudhi near Kushinagar, which is located 50 km away from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences on the unfortunate accident and has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families, ANI reported.

CM expressed deepest condolences on this very unfortunate incident & directed District Administration to provide all help & medical aid, declared ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs & also directed an inquiry into cause of accident: Statement on Kushinagar accident wherein 11 children died — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2018

The chief minister has directed the police commissioner of Gorakhpur to start an inquiry into the accident. Adityanath has also ordered the district administration to provide medical support to the injured.

कुशीनगर जिले में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण ट्रेन दुर्घटना में स्कूली बच्चों की मृत्यु पर गहरा दुःख पंहुचा। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति एवं परिजनों को संबल देने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। दुर्घटना से प्रभावित लोगों के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था कराने व हर सम्भव मदद करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 26, 2018

According to reports, there were at least 20 to 30 children who were on the bus. The driver of the school bus has also been reportedly killed.

(More details awaited.)