An 11-year-old boy was burned while trying a martial arts stunt at a birthday celebration for Tamil actor and politician Vijay in Chennai's Neelankarai area on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral online.

In the video, the boy attempts to break a stack of burning tiles with his hands. The stunt goes wrong when the fire spreads to his hand causing him to panic. As he shakes his hand to put out the flames the stage catches fire. People nearby quickly rush to the stage to help put out the fire.

Sub Inspector Balu of the Neelankarai J8 police station said that the boy suffered 3% to 5% burns on his right hand. The boy's family requested that no action be taken against the event organizers.

It's worth noting that Vijay had asked his fans and members of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) not to celebrate his 50th birthday. He made this request out of respect for more than fifty people who died in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy.

Vijay tweeted from his political party's official account Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam expressing his sorrow over the tragedy. He wrote in Tamil, "The news of over 25 deaths from consuming fake liquor in the Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment."