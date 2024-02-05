Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil actor, has recently shocked his fans with a dual announcement – stepping into politics with 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' and declaring his retirement from films after his 69th project. The actor officially declared his entry into politics, revealing the name of his political party as 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.' Fans of the superstar were excited about his political journey and the name of his new party.

However, his announcement of retirement from films has left his fans with mixed feelings. Many of his fans are sad because they will miss seeing him on the big screen. However, as per the reports, there's still one more film, besides GOAT by Venkat Prabhu, which will be his final movie. Fans are eager and hopeful about the films he will deliver before saying goodbye.

Meanwhile, there's speculation that he has set his sights on Balakrishna's recent movie, Bhagavanth Kesari. The buzz for a Bhagavanth Kesari remake is immense in the southern states. Not only Thalapathy Vijay but also Rajinikanth in Kollywood expressed a desire to be part of the film's remake. Even in the Kannada industry, Shiva Rajkumar is said to have shown interest. But to date, there is no confirmation on who is going to remake the film.

It is said that these actors are very much in awe of the way Balakrishna's character has been written. On the other hand, Superstar Rajinikanth is also said to have expressed interest in remaking Bhagavanth Kesari. So, in Kollywood, it remains uncertain who will secure the remake rights and who will take on the lead role, whether it be Vijay or Rajinikanth. The unfolding details are eagerly awaited.

Starring Balakrishna and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film Bhagavanth Kesari was produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The movie achieved notable success, earning over Rs 84.72 crore in India and garnering a global total of around Rs 114.4 crore.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is busy with his upcoming film directed by Venkat Prabhu. Titled GOAT, the film has Vijay in a dual role. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine of the film which is currently on floors and being shot at a brisk pace.