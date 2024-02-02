After speculation for years, Tamil actor Vijay has made his political debut by introducing his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazham (TVK), through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Despite the timing preceding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay emphasized that his newly established party would not engage in the upcoming general elections and would abstain from endorsing any other political group.

In his statement, Vijay expressed, "We have decided not to participate in the 2024 elections, and we will not extend support to any party. This decision was reached during the General and Executive Council Meeting."

In his post, the actor writes, "It is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame and everything after my parents, as much as I can. 'Ennith Vathaka Karumam' is the Valluvan vote. Accordingly, a political party led by us has been started under the name 'Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam' and an application has been made today on behalf of our party to register with the Chief Election Commission of India."

The hush and buzz around Vijay's politics have been around for years now. Following MGR's footsteps, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which manages the star's social activities, will likely be turned into his political party. Interestingly, during the recent rural local body elections, more than 100 members from the Iyakkam contested and won seats independently.

During the recent success meet with Leo, when the anchor asked him to say something about 2026 (Tamil Nadu assembly elections are due in 2026), he quoted his famous dialogue from his movie Bigil, "Cup'u mukkiyam, Bigilu! Winning the cup is important)." That was the first time the star had openly hinted at his political entry, and the fans erupted in cheers.

During a promotional interview for Beast in 2021, the actor confirmed that if fans wish, he would make his political debut too. "There's always a time for everything. If people, my fans, want me to transform into Thalaivan, I can't stop that change. I was a different kind of Vijay concerning the kind of films I was doing a few years ago. I'm Vijay now doing different kinds of films. This transformation wouldn't have happened if my fans didn't wish for me to do these kinds of films. Similarly, if they want me to become leader," Vijay said.

The answer has surprised many, leaving a 'will he or won't he situation' like Superstar Rajinikanth. It is to be noted that after MGR and J Jayalalithaa, no actors have succeeded in Tamil Nadu politics so far. However, Vijay has age on his side.

The Thuppakki actor's political dream started in 2009 when his father SA Chandrasekhar prompted him as the future CM of the state. However, Vijay has shown reluctance in his father's decision. Sources also say that the vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics due to the split in ADMK is the key catalyst for the actor's decision. Once a DMK sympathiser, it looks like Vijay is all set for his new role now!