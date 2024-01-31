Baahubali star Prabhas turned the tide with his action-thriller Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, starring alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The movie grossed Rs 700 crore at the box office. The Adipurush actor has been struggling for a bit ever since his blockbuster Baahubali. With back-to-back high-budget flops, Prabhas finally broke the barrier with a super hit.

According to industry sources, Prabhas is on a brief break to rejuvenate both his mind and health. Overwhelmed by the love and special positive reviews for Salaar, he sees this break as a chance to refocus on his career and infuse new energy into his life, especially after facing six years of continuous challenges. The positive news is that Prabhas's break is short—just a month. He's likely to resume work on his upcoming projects in March. Media reports are also suggesting he might undergo surgery in Europe due to a previous injury that hasn't fully healed, emphasizing the need for his brief hiatus.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kalki AD 2898, directed by Nag Ashwin, which features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 9.

Recently, the actor revealed the first look poster of his romantic-horror movie titled The Raja Saab. The poster shows him in a black shirt and vibrant dhoti, creating a mysterious and charming vibe. It also features an empty street with fireworks lighting the sky, setting the mood for an intriguing cinematic experience.

In "The Raja Saab," Prabhas takes on the lead role, adding to the anticipation. The film is directed by Maruthi Dasari, and produced by People Media Factory, with Thaman S as the composer, and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

On the work front, Prabhas is set to collaborate with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga Reddy for the upcoming film Spirit. The filming for this highly anticipated project is scheduled to kick off in February 2024 in Mumbai, creating a buzz of excitement and anticipation within the film industry and among audiences.

According to reports from various media outlets, Sandeep Vanga Reddy is currently finalizing the script and is expected to lock it by the end of January. This pan-India film will be shot in various locations across the city, with a focus on Film City and Chembur. The makers have already made arrangements for large crowds, and the first schedule is set to involve 500 action artists. In this action thriller, Prabhas is likely to portray the character of a fierce and intense police officer.