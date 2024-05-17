As many as 103 candidates, including three women, have filed their nominations for the June 3 election of MLCs from three graduates' and three teachers' constituencies in Karnataka, a State Election Commission release on Thursday said.

Thursday was the last date for the submission of nominations. Among the total 103 candidates, as many as 83 are Independents.

Candidates of the BJP have filed nominations for five seats, and the JD-S for two seats, while the ruling Congress has fielded candidates in all six seats.

The BJP had declared that it would fight the election in alliance with the JD-S, but the latter made its displeasure clear with the BJP's move to announce candidates for five seats and leave only one seat for it, by fielding two candidates.

It has fielded its candidates in Karnataka South and South-West Teachers' constituencies. The BJP has also announced ABVP leader E.C. Ningaraju for the Karnataka South Teachers' Constituency, which was held by the JD-S.

JD-S leaders are hoping that the BJP candidate will withdraw. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is May 20. Polls for the six MLC seats will take place on June 3, and counting of votes is scheduled for June 6.

The elections were necessitated by the coming retirement of sitting members. The tenure of sitting MLCs Chandrashekar B. Patil (Congress), Ayanur Manjunath (elected on BJP ticket, now joined Congress after resigning), A. Deve Gowda (BJP), Dr. Y.A. Narayanaswamy (BJP), S.L. Bhoje Gowda (JD-S), and Marithibbe Gowda (elected on JD-S ticket, now joined Congress) are ending on June 21.

