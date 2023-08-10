Sobhita Dhulipala's Made in Heaven season 2 is finally here and it seems to have surpassed all the expectations. With some big names making cameos like – Dia Mirza, Radhika Apte, Mona Singh, Sara Jane Dias, Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar etc, it couldn't get any bigger than this. Social media seems bowled over by the story of best friends Tara (Sobhita) and Karan (Arjun) taking their wedding planning to another level.

Reviews pour in

The Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra directorial has won over the audience. Even those who felt that the series was a bit rushed or slow, couldn't deny that the series surpasses the expectations. Let us take a look at some of the reactions that the show has received.

Netizens bowled over

"Made in Heaven Season 2 has heartfelt moments just like the first part. It's just that it sometimes feels either a bit rushed or a bit slow in parts. First episode is so preachy. The rest are good and better," wrote one user. "Started watching #MadeInHeaven last night and IMO the first episode was 1000 times better at addressing the societal issues and social commentary in compared to #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani !" another user wrote.

"Vikrant Massey 's Nawab & Arjun Mathur's Karan have the most haunting and poignant moments in #MadeinHeavenseason2. Such terrific writing over their equation! While many other things are told, their bonding is felt," a social media user wrote. "Finished season 1 and watched one episode of the new season last night. And can I just say Mona Singh is a delight.#MadeInHeaven," another social media user commented.

"I love this show but S2 is a bit too sad like wish they put a lil fun factor in it or each episode keep getting more morose #MadeInHeaven," read one more comment.