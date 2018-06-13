Facebook

Fans of the popular show The 100 will be not be embraced with a new episode. Instead, a rerun of previous week's episode, The 100 season 5 episode 6, will be aired this week.

So in case, you missed the previous episode or just want to refresh what happened last week, grab that bucket of popcorn and watch it this week.

Although it hasn't been clearly revealed when the new episode will air, creator and executive producer of the series, Jason Rothenberg, took to Twitter and confirmed that the new episode doesn't air this week.

"Just in case anyone is confused by the schedule... TOMORROW night is a REPEAT of episode 602, The Red Queen," he wrote on Monday. "Whoops... make that 502!! You are so not ready for 602. Considering we're still breaking it in the room, neither are we," he added.

While the rerun already took place in the US this week, on Tuesday, the UK will be viewing the rerun on Wednesday. The writers have been teasing that they are working on ideas for season 6 ever since the renewal was announced.

What will happen in The 100 season 5 episode 7?

The new episode is titled "Acceptable Losses" and the official synopsis hints at two major twists on the show. The official synopsis from The CW reads: "Clarke (played by Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) make a startling discovery about Wonkru's battle plans. Echo (Tasya Teles) risks her friendship with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) to complete her mission."

Viewers can finally expect Abby and Marcus confront each other in the upcoming episode. There are also chances that Bellamy will stand up to Octavia no matter what the cost.

When will The 100 season 5 episode 7 air?

The new episode will air on June 19.

The 100 season 5 episode 7 promo: