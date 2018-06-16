Looks like there will be a lot of exciting actions in the upcoming Tuesday episode of "The 100" season 5. Interestingly, the makers took a short hiatus this week, instead of the new episode, a rerun of previous episodes was broadcasted. Though the makers haven't given the exact reason for the delay, summer scheduling is likely to be the culprit.

In episode 7—titled 'Acceptable Losses'—it looks like the preparations for the war will be in full swing. Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) have made their respective moves and the story is likely to have many twist and turns.

The official synopsis on CW too hints at two major twists on the show. It reads, "Clarke (played by Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) make a startling discovery about Wonkru's battle plans. Echo (Tasya Teles) risks her friendship with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) to complete her mission."

A preview video shows Madi (Lola Flanery), who has currently joined hands with Octavia's army, training hard for the inevitable battle of Eden against Diyoza. However, it would be interesting to know what will be Madi's stand when she takes the lead as head of Wonkru. In addition, it looks like more trouble pops up to Abigail (Paige Turco) and Marcus (Henry Ian Cusick). The promos show Abigai's failure in her efforts that lead to big consequences.

Will Abby and Marcus confront each other? Will Bellamy stand up for Octavia? What will happen to Bellamy's idea of sharing the valley equally; only Monty seems to be voicing his support for the idea? Can Echo, who has been sent as a spy inside Diyoza's camp, defeat the enemies? If Echo fails, will that cause a major hiccup in her leadership position? Well, these are some of the key questions that need to be answered in the upcoming episodes.

"The 100" season 5 is aired every Tuesday on The CW.