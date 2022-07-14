To mark the inaugural ceremony of the Kishtwar Cultural Festival, Major Generla Ajay Kumar, GOC, CIF (Delta), along with senior dignitaries from the army and civil societies, dedicated a 100 feet high mast national flag to the people at Kuleed Chowk in J&K's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

"The project is an initiative of the Indian Army and Rashtriya Rifles to instil pride in the tricolour," the Army said.

The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 40 days and it is one of its kind in the Jammu region.

"Captain Tushar Mahajan Memorial Trust and Major Akshay Girish Foundation played a pivotal role in the execution of the project," the Army said.

To mark the occasion, religious heads from all the communities unveiled the newly constructed memorial to honour all the bravehearts of Kishtwar who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

(With inputs from IANS)