Hailed as "Himveers" for guarding the snow-clad border with China, soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unfurled the national flag at 15000 feet in minus 40 degree Celsius temperature in the cold desert of Ladakh.

Braving hostile weather, the ITBP soldiers performed symbolic 'march-past' at the icy borders of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

From its Twitter, ITBP posted a video in which soldiers are seen unfurling the national flag amid the freezing temperature in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The ITPB personnel raised full-throated slogans "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Matram" after unfurling the national flag.

The enthusiasm of the soldiers hoisting the tricolor at an altitude of 15,000 feet in the cold season is high. This is also visible in the video. A jawan is holding the national flag amidst the snow and the soldiers standing in line behind it first saluted the tricolor and then raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "ITBP Ki Jai".

ITBP personnel referred as "Himveers"

ITBP personnel are very well known by the name of "Himveers", as most of the area they patrol comes under the snow-clad mountain range.

It is one of the seven prestigious central armed police forces of India, it primarily serves the purpose of guarding the border of India shared by Tibet.

ITBP was constituted on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border.

In the year 2004, ITBP replaced Assam Rifles in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, in accordance with recommendations of "One Border One Force", the entire area of the India-China border was assigned to the ITBP for border guarding duty.

ITBP, the specialized mountain force -- most of whose officers and men are trained mountaineers and skiers -- guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Eight Jeevan Raksha Padak to ITBP on Republic Day

The President of India has approved eight Jeevan Raksha Padak for soldiers of ITBP for saving the lives of the people on Republic Day 2022.

Uttam Jeevan Rakha Padak was awarded to Jahangir Ahmed constable, Mohammad Hussain constable, and Shoukat Ali constable. These medals were awarded for a rescue operation in Ladakh.

Jeevan Raksha Padak was awarded to five soldiers namely Vimal Chand Shah, Inspector, Pradeep Singh Head Constable, Satvir Singh, Head Constable, Vijay Singh, Constable, and Vinod Lal, Constable for a rescue operation in Uttarakhand

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for the meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak. Persons of all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.