Late actress-producer Sridevi's film 'English Vinglish', which saw her comeback in Bollywood, marked its 10th anniversary on October 5, 2022.

On this occasion, the film's writer and director Gauri Shinde along with the cast and crew of the film – actors Navika Kotia, Rajeev Ravindranathan and Shivansh Kotia, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, cinematographer Laxman Utekar, and lyricist-screenwriter Kausar Munir – held a panel discussion on Monday, October 10, in Mumbai.

'Her presence was the most prominent even beyond the camera's lens'

Remembering Sridevi, Gauri said, "Making English Vinglish was one of the best things that happened to me. To have the opportunity to work with Sridevi, who at the time was on a sabbatical, was a miracle in itself. Her presence was the most prominent even beyond the camera's lens."

The filmmaker added, "Not having her here today is still the most saddening thing. But being here with the rest of the cast and crew, talking about our memories of her and the movie felt great."

Sridevi's sarees on auction

At the end of the panel discussion, it was announced that Sridevi's sarees, which she wore in the film, will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards girl's education. Gauri shared, "I had always wished to have a fashion show where Sridevi walks the ramp wearing her sarees. She would have wanted the same. Sadly, that is not possible anymore, so this auction is important and very special to me."

The announcement was followed by the screening of the film. In the film, Sridevi played the character of Shashi who is usually mocked by her family for her poor English-speaking skills. The film shows how she rediscovers herself and asserts her importance as a wife and mother once more by learning the language.

Apart from the cast and crew, producer of the film R Balki, Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor, her daughter Khushi Kapoor, and actors Shreya Dhanwanthary and Saiyami Kher also graced the event.