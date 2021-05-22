Ever since Sridevi's death, the four Kapoor children have been inseparable. From praising each-other's work to standing behind one another; Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun and Anshula have formed a bond that is just unbreakable. Arjun Kapoor has now spoken up about his equation with his father and how Boney Kapoor's marriage to Sridevi changed things for him. But, what's most interesting is Arjun Kapoor now understanding Boney Kapoor falling in love for the second time.

Arjun recently spilled the beans on Boney Kapoor falling in love for the second time with Sridevi and marrying her. He also spoke about Boney leaving his mother, Mona for it. But, the actor maintains that it is the highs and lows of his own relationship that has made him understand complexities of love. He added that he understands how one can be in love with somebody, and can fall in love with somebody after that too. He further said, "But when I rationalise it as an older person who's dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand."

Arjun Kapoor is in a solid relationship with Malaika Arora for the last couple of years. After keeping mum on their relationship, the two made it official during a holiday together. And ever since then, there has been no stopping the two from painting the town red. Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for close to two decades before they separated. Malaika's decision to be with a much younger Arjun Kapoor has already raised many eyebrows. But, the couple remain unshakable and rightly so.

In the same interview, Arjun also spoke about how one doesn't fall-in-love just once. And it makes us wonder if it is his relationship with Malaika Arora that has made him understand this. "And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love."