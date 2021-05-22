Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about father Boney Kapoor marrying Sridevi. He spoke about the repercussions of his Boney leaving his mother, Mona Shourie, to marry Sridevi. Saying "love is complex", Arjun Kapoor revealed that he might not be okay with what his father did but as an older self, he now understands his father. Kapoor also spoke about how Boney Kapoor's marriage with Sridevi affected his childhood and relationship with his father.

"It's about compatibility, there is friendship, there is saturation. There is unfortunate frustration, people go through different phases in life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood," Arjun told Filmcompanion. He further said, "I can't say I'm okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can't say 'theek hai, hota hai'".

What made him stand behind his father after Sridevi's death

It was during Sridevi's demise that Arjun Kapoor stood rock solid behind his father, Boney. Arjun and Anshula were also there for Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Talking about what made him do that, Arjun Kapoor said in the interview that it was his upbringing. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor added that his mother would have told him to be by his father's side regardless of the obstacles. He also said that he respects his father for falling in love again. "Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love."

Equation with Janhvi and Khushi

On Koffee with Karan, Arjun Kapoor had revealed that he couldn't see what had happened to him after his mother was gone happening again with Janhvi and Khushi. And thus, he made sure he was there for the two young girls and his father when needed.