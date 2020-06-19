Ten Indian Army personnel, including two Majors, who were held captive by the Chinese army were released on Thursday (June 18) evening. They were sent back at Patrol Point 14, as per reports. The development happened after multiple rounds of Major general-level talks between Indian and Chinese military in a bid to ease tensions after Monday's (June 15) fierce clash.

News agency PTI reported: "Ten Indian Army personnel including two Majors were released by the Chinese military on Thursday evening following three days of negotiations, people familiar with the development said."

However, an official confirmation on the release of 10 Indian Army jawans is still awaited.

Reportedly, an agreement on the release of the Indian troops was reached after a six-hour session between the Indian and Chinese military at Galwan valley on disengagement of soldiers as well as restoring normalcy in parts around the Galwan Valley region.

No troops missing in action: Indian Army

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Thursday said that there are no troops "missing in action" following a violent face-off with soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The clarification came hours after several reports were doing the rounds on 10 Indian jawans missing from Monday night onwards after the violent clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed.

Nail-studded sticks used to attack Indian soldiers

There was no firing, no firearms were used, but the Chinese troops were armed with sticks studded with nails to attack the Indian jawans at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The above image has been doing the rounds on social media where multiple nail-studded sticks can be seen.

The Indian Army soldiers were outnumbered five times when they came under attack from the Chinese PLA soldiers at patrolling point number 14 on the LAC. The Chinese too suffered a few casualties, but the exact numbers are not yet revealed.

