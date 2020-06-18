https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/741661/colonel-santosh-babus-mortal-remains-being-taken-telangana-last-rites.jpg IBTimes IN

There was no firing, no firearms were used, but the Chinese troops were armed with sticks studded with nails to attack the Indian jawans at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, an image is doing the rounds on social media where multiple nail-studded sticks can be seen.

"There was no firing. No firearms were used. It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles," an officer told a news agency a day after the Ladakh face-off.

Chinese side didn't remove post

According to an agreement arrived on June 6 between the Corps Commanders of both India and China, the Chinese soldiers were supposed to move back from the post set up on the southern banks of the Galwan river. Following this on June 15, the 16 Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel Santosh Babu, had gone to check the agreement's compliance and found that the Chinese had not removed their troops.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers, including Santosh Babu, were killed in the fierce fight with the Chinese army on Monday night in the middle of efforts to defuse months of tension at the disputed border in Ladakh.

The bodies of some of the deceased Indian jawans that took on the Chinese PLA troops were reportedly mutilated during the India-China clash. One of the units of the Indian soldiers was pelted with stones, metal clubs with barbed wire, and sticks covered in nails.

The Chinese forces massively outnumbered the Indian side. However, over 40 Chinese soldiers suffered "proportionate casualties", but chose not to speculate on the exact number.

The clash went on for around six to seven hours.

The Major general-level talks from both sides remained unresolved on Wednesday, and the talks will again resume today (June 18).