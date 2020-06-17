Hours after the violent face-off with Chinese troops at eastern Ladakh on Monday (June 15) night, the Indian Army has released the names of the 20 jawans killed in action.

Initially, the Army said that a commanding officer and two soldiers were killed in the clash, but later, it revised the figure to 20 claiming 17 others who were "critically injured" in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries.

Indian Army's statement read, "Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

Here are the names the Army soldiers killed in action:

1. Col B Santosh Babu

2. Nb Sub Nuduram Soren

3. Nb Sub Mandeep Singjh

4. Nb Sub Satnam Singh

5. Hav K Palani

6. Hav Sunil Kuma

7. Hav Bipul Roy

8. Nk Deepak Kumar

9. Sep Rajesh Orang

10. Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha

11. Sep Ganesh Ram

12. Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan

13. Sep Ankush

14. Sep Gurbinder

15. Sep Gurtej Singh

16. Sep Chandan Kumar

17. Sep Kundan Kumar

18. Sep Aman Kumar

19. Sep Jai Kishore Singh

20. Sep Ganesh Hansda

From Punjab in the west to West Bengal and Bihar in the east, the 20 soldiers reportedly came from almost all parts of India.