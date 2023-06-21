The surgical ward at the state run district hospital in Perinthalmanna in Kerala's Malappuram district was closed after 10 baby cobras were found in and around the ward.

The baby cobras were found in a gap of three days.

The eight patients at the ward have been moved out to a nearby medical ward of the hospital.

The precincts of the surgical ward are full of bushes and the floor of the ward also has broken tiles. The snakes are believed to have slithered through these tiles.

A few days ago a 55-year-old woman, who was sleeping on the floor of a pay ward of the state run hospital in Kannur district and accompanying her pregnant daughter, was bitten by a viper snake.

(With inputs from IANS)