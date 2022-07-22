As many as 40 venomous snakes were found at an abandoned house in a village in Bihar's Katihar district.

The reptiles were discovered after a 5-year-old girl in Bijuria village under Barsoi block was bitten by a venomous snake on Thursday. The family members of the victim immediately took her to a hospital in Raiganj where she succumbed to the bite.

Following the incident, villagers called a snake charmer to trace the snake. When he started the search, he along with villagers reached to an abandoned house, where they found 40 venomous snakes.

The villagers were shocked and scared after seeing such a large number of snakes. They called the district police which further communicated to the district wildlife department officials.

All snakes were captured by the snake charmer, who will now hand over them to the wildlife department.