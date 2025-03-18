10.05 crore rural women households mobilised into 90.90 lakh self-help groups: Centre

At least 10.05 crore rural women households have been mobilised into more than 90.90 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the government said on Tuesday.

From FY 2013-14, an amount of Rs 10.20 lakh crore bank credit has been accessed by women SHGs under DAY-NRLM.

A total of Rs 51,368.39 crore of capitalisation support (revolving funds and community investment funds) has been provided to SHGs and their federations till February 28, 2025, said Minister of State for Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

As of February 28, the Mission is being implemented in 7,144 blocks in 745 districts across 28 states and six UTs, the minister added.

The Ministry of Rural Development is implementing DAY-NRLM across the country (except Delhi and Chandigarh) with the objective of organising the rural poor women households into SHGs, and continuously nurturing and supporting them till they attain appreciable increase in incomes over a period of time and improve their quality of life and come out of abject poverty.

According to the minister, the scheme has taken numerous measures to strengthen marketing support for products made by women Self-Help Groups.

This includes 'Saras Melas' being organised at national and state levels to promote the sale of SHG products in urban markets.

The Ministry, in collaboration with Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has created "SARAS Collection" as a store front in GeM for marketing of SHG products.

Also, MoUs have been signed between the ministry and Flipkart, Amazon and Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd (Meesho) to facilitate the SHGs producers including artisans, weavers and craftsmen to access national markets through the Flipkart Samarth programme, Amazon Saheli initiative and Meesho for marketing of SHGs products, according to the minister.

An e-commerce platform (www.esaras.in) has also been launched by the Ministry for online marketing of SHG products.

Further, eSARAS is also live as a Seller Network Participant on the ONDC network.

