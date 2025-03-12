Nothing Phone (3a) Series is now up for grabs in India, with the company announcing the start of open sales on March 11 at 3:30 PM IST. The devices can be purchased from various online and offline platforms, including Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and all leading retail stores in India.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Series was launched globally on March 4, 2025, and has been lauded for its major camera upgrades. The Phone (3a) is equipped with a 50MP main sensor, a Sony ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The Pro model of the series, the Phone (3a) Pro, features a periscope camera and boasts a 60x ultra zoom.

For selfie enthusiasts, the Phone (3a) offers a 32MP front camera, while the Pro model features a 50MP sensor with 4K video recording capabilities. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform and come with 5000mAh batteries, promising up to two days of use on a full charge.

The series also introduces an upgraded fast charging feature at 50W, delivering a full day's power (50%) in under 20 minutes. The phones boast an immersive display of 6.77 inches with Full HD+ resolution, offering crisp visuals with 387 pixels in every inch of the screen, and a fluid 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display also offers a 1000 Hz sampling rate in gaming mode, ensuring a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

Nothing Phone (3a) Series runs on Nothing OS 3.1 on Android 15, optimized for stability, utility, and customization. It includes updates to the Nothing Gallery, Camera, and Weather apps and guarantees six years of updates—three years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

The Phone (3a) is available in Black, White, and Blue colours, while the Phone (3a) Pro is available in Grey and Black. The pricing for the Phone (3a) starts at ₹22,999 (including bank offers) for the 8+128 GB variant and ₹24,999 for the 8+256 GB variant. The Phone (3a) Pro is priced at ₹27,999 for the 8+128 GB variant, ₹29,999 for the 8+256 GB variant, and ₹31,999 for the 12+256 GB variant.

On the first day of the sale, an additional exchange offer of ₹3000 was available across all variants of both Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. Flipkart also ran a guaranteed exchange program for devices from some key brands. The Phone (3a) Pro was available on sale via Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes starting from March 11, with deliveries and sales on Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from March 15.

For the first time, the Nothing Phone (3a) series was available on Flipkart minutes, which means the phone could be delivered to your home within 10 minutes of open sales. This is a significant step in enhancing customer experience and setting a new standard in the industry.

