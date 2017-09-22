Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe gave a scornful speech at the United Nations General Assembly on 21 Septmeber, calling U.S. President a giant gold Goliath. Africas oldest ruler at 93, who has ruled the southern African nation since its independence from Britain in 1980 called on Trump to blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue.
Zimbabwes Mugabe embarrassed by biblical giant gold goliath Donald Trump
- September 22, 2017 16:09 IST
