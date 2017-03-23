- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Yellow fever is decimating Brazils monkeys
Yellow fever, a virus carried by mosquitoes and endemic to Africa and South America, has killed thousands of brown howler monkeys since late 2016 in Brazil. Scientists are now ready to census the monkeys that remain at a reserve near the city of Caratinga to see how they can be better protected.
