After months of beta testing, Xiaomi has finally rolled out the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Global ROM public version to the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi MIUI 9 Global ROM is based on Google's Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with the latest security improvements, multi-window options, night mode and bundled notification, among others.

Special value-added features coming in MIUI 9 Global ROM:

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own in-house developed value-added features such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate anything from apps to information), two steps for all the vital information, people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get information on that topic.

New Gallery app with image editing tools, filters, photo collage, separate Mi Drop cloud storage app, Do Not Disturb mode, App vault to secure all most-used applications in one folder, split screen (compatible with select applications only), new widget options, Home screen editing options and more.

MIUI 9 also makes the phone work smoothly without any lags by dynamic resource allocation based on app's priority level and also make the apps launch faster.

Xiaomi India with its dedicated software engineering team at its R&D facility in Bengaluru has also created tailor-made features to improve user-experience for Indian users in the MIUI 9 Global ROM, including the Hindu festival cards, Panchang calendar, stickers and more.

The new update is available through both OTA (Over-The-Air) and also flash-able factory image for manual installation.

Here's how to install MIUI 9 Global ROM via OTA

Xiaomi device owners just have to go to Settings>> Updater app >> check for software update.

If you are not getting any notification, then he/she can manually flash the firmware via PC by following the procedure (HERE).

Other Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 9 update:

Besides the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi MIUI 9.0.2.0 firmware is coming to Mi Mix 2 (global version), Mi Note 3, Mi MIX, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro Mi 5 , Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus , Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and Redmi 4A.

