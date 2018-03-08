Popular Chinese tech major Xiaomi is planning to launch a new Redmi series phone later this month.
The company during the live online launch of its new Mi TV 4A series in India on the evening of March 7, teased a black-hued smartphone and confirmed it would debut on March 14.
Xiaomi, in a bid to build curiosity around the phone, deliberately showed it in a flat horizontal view and all we could see was its side frame, which probably looks like it is made of metal. Also, it looks like there is a small camera bump on the back. Though there is not enough evidence in the trailer to know which phone it is, going by Xiaomi's release pattern, it is most likely to be Redmi 5.
So far, Xiaomi has launched almost all 5 series, be the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro (Hands-on Review) and the low-end Redmi 5A. The only model, the company is yet to bring to India, is the Redmi 5.
For those unaware, Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus were launched in China in December 2017. The former is being sold in India with Redmi Note 5 moniker. So, our intuition dictates us to believe that the generic Redmi 5 will most likely make its India debut on March 14.
The standard Redmi 5 has 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen and houses 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 3,300mAh cell. It also houses 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and a 5MP front snapper.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus:
|Models
|Redmi 5
|Redmi 5 Plus
|Display
|5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
|OS
|Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|Processor
|14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core
|14nm-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB/3GB RAM
|3GB/4GB RAM
|Storage
|16GB/32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|4,000mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
|Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
|Dimensions
|151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm
|158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|Weight
|157g
|180g
|Colours
|Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
|Price (in China)
|
|