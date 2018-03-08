Popular Chinese tech major Xiaomi is planning to launch a new Redmi series phone later this month.

The company during the live online launch of its new Mi TV 4A series in India on the evening of March 7, teased a black-hued smartphone and confirmed it would debut on March 14.

Xiaomi, in a bid to build curiosity around the phone, deliberately showed it in a flat horizontal view and all we could see was its side frame, which probably looks like it is made of metal. Also, it looks like there is a small camera bump on the back. Though there is not enough evidence in the trailer to know which phone it is, going by Xiaomi's release pattern, it is most likely to be Redmi 5.

So far, Xiaomi has launched almost all 5 series, be the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro (Hands-on Review) and the low-end Redmi 5A. The only model, the company is yet to bring to India, is the Redmi 5.

For those unaware, Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus were launched in China in December 2017. The former is being sold in India with Redmi Note 5 moniker. So, our intuition dictates us to believe that the generic Redmi 5 will most likely make its India debut on March 14.

The standard Redmi 5 has 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen and houses 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 3,300mAh cell. It also houses 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and a 5MP front snapper.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus:

Models Redmi 5 Redmi 5 Plus Display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen Aspect ratio: 18:9

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC Colour Gamut: 72%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) with 2.5D curved glass screen Aspect ratio: 18:9

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC Colour Gamut: 84%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Processor 14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 14nm-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core RAM 2GB/3GB RAM 3GB/4GB RAM Storage 16GB/32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD Camera Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash

Front: 5MP camera with LED flash Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash

Front: 5MP camera with LED flash Battery 3,300mAh 4,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster) Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster) Dimensions 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 157g 180g Colours Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold Price (in China) 2GB RAM+16GB storage: ¥799 (approx. $121/€103/Rs 7,792)

3GB RAM+32GB storage: ¥899 (approx. $136/€115/Rs 8,767) 3GB RAM+32GB storage: ¥999(approx. $151/€128/Rs 9,743)

4GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1,299(approx. $196/€167/Rs 12,668)

