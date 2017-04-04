Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi has announced to host special anniversary sale for fans later this week in India to commemorate the company's seventh year of entering the industry.

Xiaomi India has confirmed to hold "Mi Fan Festival" sale on April 6, exclusively on the official e-store Mi.com. As part of the gala, the company is offering the popular mid-range phone Redmi Note 4 (2GB RAM+32GB storage) for just Re. 1 via flash sale (on mobile app only) and also introduced the entry-level Redmi 4A in brand new rose gold colour as well.

Other special offers

Re. 1 flash sale:

Besides the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi is offering Mi Band 2 and the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank worth Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 1,299 respectively for Re. 1 via flash sale on the mobile app.

Discounts on Mi accessories:

10,000mAh Mi Power Bank, Mi VR Play - Rs. 100 off

20,000mAh Mi Power Bank, Mi Band 1 and Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro Gold - Rs. 200 off

Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Air Purifier Filter - Rs. 500 off

Redmi 3S Prime Soft Case Black - Rs. 100 off

Bundle offer: Rs. 400-1500 off on current selling price. The bundle offer includes:

Fitness Bundle: Mi Band 2 + Mi Capsule Headphones

Holiday Bundle: Mi Bluetooth Speaker + Selfie Stick + Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic Matte Black

Power Bundle: Standard Adapter + USB Cable + 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank

Pro Bundle: Mi In-Ear Pro HD Earphones + 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro

Air Purifier Bundle: Mi Air Purifier 2 + Mi Air Purifier Filter

Besides the vouchers and special flash sale, Xiaomi is offering additional cash discount up to 5 percent for SBI card holders and is also giving away special coupons for Mi accessories till April 5.

Further, Xiaomi is also offering the Mi Max Prime (Rs. 19,999) at a no cost EMI during the Mi Fan Festival. For those unaware, the Mi Max sports a mammoth 6.44-inch full HD screen with 2.5D glass having Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, a massive 4850mAh battery with Snapdragon 652 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, feature-rich16MP PDAF camera and also fingerprint sensor, as well.

"Xiaomi is turning seven and our excitement for Mi Fan Festival has grown seven-fold with all the offers we have for our fans. We are thrilled about the Rose Gold edition of our latest smartphone Redmi 4A which will go on sale for the first time. We intend to bring smiles on the faces of Mi fans with these special and exclusive offers during the festival," Manu Jain, vice president (global) and managing director, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.