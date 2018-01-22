At a time when tech enthusiasts are expecting Xiaomi to unveil the Mi 7, its next flagship phone, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), a newly leaked render of the phone has surfaced online, disclosing more information about the device.

The alleged Mi 7 render, leaked from a Nigerian website called Naijatechguide, shows the rear side of the phone, and suggests that it could come with a glass panel to help the device support wireless charging.

The render, which was first spotted on Weibo, also shows a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup, accompanied by an LED flash. There's also a fingerprint sensor at the back, negating previous rumours that the Xiaomi Mi 7 could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Chinese smartphone company has already confirmed that the upcoming Mi 7 would be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. Apart from the new chip, the handset is also expected to be equipped with Artificial Intelligence capabilities, allowing the phone's dual camera setup to deliver enhanced photography experience to its users.

Previous rumours also suggested that the phone could sport FaceID-like facial recognition feature. Other expected specs include a 6-inch AMOLED screen, 6GB of RAM, two 16MP sensors on the back with one of them featuring a large f/1.7 aperture, a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,350mAh battery.

The official website of the MWC 2018 has already confirmed that Xiaomi will participate at the event, which is scheduled to take place between February 26 and March 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

Although it's still unclear whether Xiaomi will make any new announcement or demonstrate some of its existing products, growing speculation suggests that the company will take the wraps off the Mi 7 at the event.