All eyes are on Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, dubbed as the Mi, 6 now that Samsung has released the Galaxy S8. Expectations on the next-generation smartphone are high after the stupendous success of its predecessors, and it could come with new features besides a significant feature upgrade over the Mi 5.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed that the Mi 6 would come in April but didn't mention the exact date. However, reports have claimed that it could be released either on April 11, 16 or 18. The device has already been cleared by the Compulsory Certifications of China (3C), a state-run telecom regulatory body in China, paving the way for its launch.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to have several feature upgrades over the Mi 5. It is expected to come in two variants — one with a 5.15-inch display (1,920x1,080p resolution) and the other, called the Mi 6 Plus, with a 5.7-inch screen and 2,560x1,440p resolution.

According to reports, the basic Mi 6 will have a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory, a 19MP main camera with Sony IMX400 sensor, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,200mAH battery. On the other hand, the bigger Mi 6 Plus is expected to feature a 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Both the variants are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The flagship device is expected to come with a price tag of ¥2,999 (around $364 / €340 / Rs 24,742).

Xiaomi Mi 5, on the other hand, sports a 5.15-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (428 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow based MIUI v7.0 operating system. It also has 32GB/64GB/128GB internal storage (no microSD card slot), a 3GB/4GB RAM, and a 3,000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

In terms of camera, the device boasts of a 16MP Sony IMX298 main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.8" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 4MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3" sensor size and 2µm pixel size.