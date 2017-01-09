The second WWE Raw of calendar year 2017 is expected to be a cracking one, continuing the massive start Monday Night Raw has seen this year. If last week marked the return of Goldberg and some unexpected turn of events, hold your breath...

This Monday, the Heartbreak Kid and the Showstopper -- the legendary Shawn Michaels makes his return to the WWE. Also rumoured by the WWE is the appearance of the Undertaker!

Read: WWE schedule of events 2017.

Unmissable -- just the perfect term we have to define this edition of WWE Raw!

Shawn Michaels, 51, will be making his appearance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, to promote the WWE Studios film, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone? Michaels is a co-star in the film. Although he is not expected to call somebody out and challenge for a fight, never say never, when the Heartbreak Kid takes control of the mic.

A possible Royal Rumble 2017 appearance? A possible feud with.....AJ Styles? What will it be?

Remember this post from AJ Styles?

A build up to a potential match at WrestleMania 33 will definitely be a classic and it has the potential to multiply the ratings of WWE, which has fallen down over the past few years.

While Shawn Michaels' return will call for a huge pop from the crowd at New Orleans, is the Undertaker indeed making an appearance? He is rumoured to appear, as per the WWE. Talks are going on over a possible Goldberg vs Undertaker classic encounter at WrestleMania 33? Can this appearance lead to that?

The Phenom is drafted to WWE SmackDown Live, but why is he appearing at Monday Night Raw? Questions that need answers.

The answers....well, are getting out in some hours from now!

Also on the January 9 edition of Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns defends his United States Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match against the team of Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens! In the women's division, the feud between the champion Charlotte Flair and Bayley is set to continue.

WWE Raw January 9: Schedule

Time: 8 pm ET (6.30 am IST, 1 am GMT [Tuesday]).

Venue: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2, Ten 1 HD

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter