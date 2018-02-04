Samsung, despite being the leading smartphone-maker, does not usually reveal the list of devices eligible to get Android updates. But, in the digital age, it is very difficult to maintain secrecy, and such details tend to get leaked one way or the other. As it would happen, Samsung, too, can't keep things slipping out.

A senior XDA Developer Forum member, mweinbach, has unearthed a list of Samsung devices (in code names) buried in the framework files of the Android Oreo bound for the Galaxy Note8. It is believed that the models mentioned in the code are most likely to get Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured OS, but sadly there is no information with regard to the release time frame.

The list includes several models of the Galaxy A (2016, 2017 and 2018) series, the Galaxy J7 series and also the Galaxy Tab series, as well. [Check the complete list below].

Among them, Samsung Galaxy S8 (&S8+) will be the first to get Android Oreo, and the Galaxy Note8 is next line to receive the update. Samsung is expected to expand the software roll-out process to other devices by the end of the first quarter of 2018, and conclude it in the fourth quarter.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with several improvements over Android Nougat, such as faster booting, extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect, which checks suspicious activities and malware in apps.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

There is also Smart Text Selection, which improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

One notable aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant bootloops.

Beside the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung is adding its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the owners, which include new clock styles for both lockscreen and Always on Display, and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

There will be a lot more value-added features coming to the Galaxy S8 series, which will be fully disclosed on the day of the official release of the Android update.

List of Samsung Galaxy and Note series phones that will or may get Android Oreo:

Samsung devices most likely to get Android Oreo Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 (a3y17) Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 (a5y17) Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (a7y17) Samsung Galaxy A8 2016 SM-A810 (a8xe) Samsung Galaxy A8 2018 (jackpotlte) Samsung Galaxy A8+ 2018 (jackpot2lte) Samsung Galaxy J3 2017 (j3y17) Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 (j5y17) Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 (j7y17) Samsung Galaxy J7+ (jadelte) Samsung Galaxy J7 Duos 2017 (j7duo) Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (j7max) Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (j7velte) Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (j7popelte) Samsung Galaxy Note FE (gracer) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (great) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 SM-T355 (gt58lte) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 SM-T380/T385 2017 (gta2s) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 SM-T580 (gtaxl) Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 (gtactive2) Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0 (gtesvelte) Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 SM-T825 (gts3) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 SM-T355 (gt58lte) Samsung Devices that may or may not get Android Oreo Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S7 Active Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

