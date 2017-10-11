Obesity is now a 'global epidemic' and now even people from poorer nations are suffering from the disease. According to experts, the cost of treating obesity-related illnesses all over the world will go up to $1.2 trillion every year from 2025 if we do not take the right precautions to curb it.

In fact, by 2025, it is estimated that there will be 2.7 billion overweight and obese adults. According to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, currently, India has the second highest number of obese children in the world while the first is China.

On the occasion of World Obesity Day, let's learn about some superfoods that we can include in our diet to fight the disease:

Spinach

Spinach has a biochemical substance known as thylakoids that helps in controlling hunger pangs. It, in turn, promotes weight loss. According to a study, it was found that when individuals eat a meal with thylakoids, the levels of their satiety hormone CCK increases, along with leptin levels that give signals to 'stop' eating and decreases levels of ghrelin that stimulates appetite.

Beetroot

Beetroot is an excellent source of magnesium which helps in the regulating blood sugar levels in the body. It also plays an important role in controlling cravings.

Orange

Oranges help in boosting the body metabolism. As Oranges have high levels of Vitamin C in them, they help in fat oxidation that in turn helps in shedding belly fat.

Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are a pre-biotic, antioxidant, omega-3 fats and fibre-rich food. They act as natural appetite suppressants that help in reducing weight. According to a study, when subjects consumed flaxseed fibre in the form of a drink or as a tablet after an overnight fast, it was seen that their appetite suppressed significantly and also reduced calorie intake during the meals later in the day.

Walnuts

Walnuts are good for burning belly fat and weight loss. According to research published in The Journal of Nutrition, walnuts can also help reverse abdominal obesity.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a vegetable with low calories and high dietary fibre which makes it ideal for weight loss.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in fibre and protein. These nuts help a lot in weight loss according to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity.