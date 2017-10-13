The World Egg Day is observed on the second Friday of October to raise awareness about its benefits. From scrambled to poach, eggs are enjoyed in different forms and is healthy for our body. They are rich in proteins, vitamin D, B6, B12, selenium, and minerals like zinc, iron and copper, which makes it the most nutritious food.

However, there are myths about the delicious food that makes people wonder if it is at all good for health or not. So, one the occasion of World Egg Day, let's bring to you some facts from nutritionists and health experts.

Do eggs increase blood cholesterol level?

Eggs are a great source of protein and therefore it should be a part of the diet. Now, as far as cholesterol is concerned, Bengaluru-based nutritionist Dr Anju Sood told NDTV: "Even in the egg, there are parts you can pick and choose from. It is the yolk of the egg that raises the lipid profiling, hence maybe you can choose to avoid that and load up on egg whites. Two egg whites a day are adequate protein for the day."

Saumya Satakshi, senior nutritionist and wellness consultant, said: "Eggs are low in saturated fat and they have no trans-fat, only a small amount of cholesterol. Most of the fat present in the eggs are the 'good' unsaturated fat that we need to be healthy."

Should eggs be washed before using?

There is a belief that if eggs are washed, it can eliminate salmonella bacteria present on them. However, it is not true. The salmonella bacteria are actually present inside the egg; it is not present on the surface of eggs or eggshell. So, washing eggs wouldn't help in removing the bacteria.

White eggs or brown egg, which is healthier?

It actually doesn't matter. The different colour of eggshells comes from the pigments that hens produce. Both white and brown are healthy and they have the same nutritional values.

Are salmonella bacteria found only in the yolks of raw eggs?

Salmonella bacteria are mostly found in egg yolk but the egg whites are also contaminated. So, it is advisable not to have raw or undercooked eggs.

Having a lot of eggs in a day is bad for health?

Eating up to three whole eggs per day is actually safe for people. Nutritionist Rupali Dutta says: "One or two eggs a day are adequate for a decent protein intake. If you are a vegetarian who happens to eat eggs, it is the best source of protein. If you are a hardcore non-vegetarian, eating large quantities of eggs a day, along with red meat and chicken, is not quite recommended."