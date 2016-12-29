Cricket fans witnessed some amazing action in all formats of the game in 2016, and that situation is not expected to change in 2017, where some mouth-watering series and ICC events are lined up. If 2016 saw players like Virat Kohli and Joe Root achieve greater things in Test cricket, one would love to see bowlers and batsmen from all over showcase great skills in ODI and T20 cricket and make 2017 a memorable one.

The ICC Champions Trophy is the biggest competition of the year, which will be played among eight top nations for the prestigious title. England and Wales will host the competition between June 1 and 18, 2017.

However, it is in January, where the action is going to be jam-packed as Pakistan will continue their tour of Australia, which started in December. The intriguing Chappell-Hadlee Trophy will be played in February.

From May onwards, England becomes one of the busiest teams in the calendar year as they will face South Africa and West Indies for a long tour, which is going to be a tough contest.

But for England, it is the last two months of the year, where they will hope to play their best cricket as Australia and England will battle it out in the Ashes for a gruelling five-match series. Can it get any better than this?

Besides these international fixtures, the Indian Premier League, which is the most popular league in the world, will be played in April-May 2017. The IPL 2017 will be one of the major domestic leagues in the world, where the competition is going to be top-notch with top cricketers from around the globe set to feature in the T20 events.

January (Series from December)

Australia vs Pakistan

December 15-January 26

3Tests, 5 ODIs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

3 Tests, 3 T20s, 5 ODIs

Dec 26 - Feb 10

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

3 ODIs, 3 T20s, 2 Tests

December 26-January 20

February

New Zealand vs Australia, Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

3 ODIs

January 30-February 5

Australia vs Sri Lanka

3T20s

Feb 17-22

New Zealand vs South Africa

One T20, 5 ODIs, 3 Tests

Feb 17-March 29

March

West Indies vs England

3 ODIs

March 3-9

April-May

Indian Premier League

May

England vs Ireland

2 ODIs

May 5-7

Tri–series involving New Zealand, Ireland and Bangladesh

6 ODIs

May 12-24

England vs South Africa

3 ODIs, 3 T20s and 4 Tests

May 24-August 8

June

ICC Champions Trophy

June 1-18

August

England vs West Indies

3 Tests, one T20, 5 ODIs

August 17-September 29

September

Ireland vs West Indies

One ODI

September 13

November

Australia vs England, The Ashes

November 23, January 8

5 Tests

P.S: All the matches given above are tentative schedule, as per the FTP, and could be changed too.