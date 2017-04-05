We have spoken enough about how Gal Gadot is rocking the Wonder Woman character as she shone in the solo movie and DC and Warner Bros' Justice League trailer. Now let's talk about another important character from the movie, the God of War, Ares.

While he has been depicted in a variety of ways in the comics, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins spoke to ComicBook.com and shared more details about the villain. The biggest spoiler she revealed to the website was what her version of Ares looks, or rather behaves, like.

"I think that it was a great delight to place him in the world in a way where he believes in exactly what a real true Ares does, and what kind of havoc would an Ares wreak on this planet and how, and there are some pretty good jobs to put him in for that," she told the website.

In the comics, the Ares is exactly that. DC comics have portrayed the Wonder Woman villain as someone who is searching for opportunities to provoke Diana with the aim of destroying the Amazonians who often prohibit him from doing what he loves, causing chaos and war.

The DC director expressed her excitement about Ares's role in the project.

Jenkins goes on to add that she cannot wait for the fans to see the film. "I really aspire to make a film with all the various dimensions of a grand film, and so I hope we succeeded in that way. I know when I watch it, there's not one thing that I love more than another, I like all of it because it's all integral to her story, so that's what I hope. I hope there's a little something for everyone," she said.

We cannot either. Can June come already?!

Wonder Woman is directed by Jenkins, and stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner and David Thewlis. The film will be released on June 2.