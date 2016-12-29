Young women who engage in frequent sex experience memory improvements, an interesting study by researchers from Canada's McGill University have found.

In this research, female participants were asked to undertake surveys related to their sex life and memory.

Previously conducted research showed that frequent intercourse resulted in enhanced memory in young men. The researchers wanted to find out if the same phenomenon will be observed in young women.

In this study, the researchers asked 78 women, belonging to the age group of 18 to 20, to answer a questionnaire and then they underwent a series of tests, which was formulated in order to figure out their memory. The tests comprised of words, and face and image recognition tasks. They were later asked if they could remember what they saw.

The results revealed that women who had sex more often scored greater marks compared to those who women who had lesser sex. Improvement was observed in face and image recognition by sexually active young women, but their performance in word recognition was found to be better.

Previously conducted study revealed that having sex often helps in enhancing growth and development of nervous tissues, which is known as neurogenesis. This development takes place in the hippocampus, which plays a role in retaining the memory especially when verbal communications are involved.

It has been found earlier that having sex often leads to greater levels of neurotransmitters which are linked with pleasurable feelings.

Researchers still need more evidence regarding how sex boosts memory. According to some theories, this phenomenon is related to the physical exertion which is involved during sex. The physical effort involved raises the blood flow and also spikes up the metabolism rate of the body.

Whether it is a result of the duration of sex, its quality or having an orgasm is still a mystery. The researchers explained that the experiments they conducted were a part of a larger study which aimed at understanding and establishing a link between retention of memory and other activities.