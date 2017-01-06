In the wake of increase in number of crimes against women (for example the Bengaluru mass molestation case), the Delhi Metro has now allowed women to carry knives. It has also allowed them to carry matchboxes and lighters inside the metro trains.

According to a report in the Financial Express, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) held a meeting on Friday morning and made the decision.

"Apart from one lighter and one matchbox per passenger, we have also allowed passengers to carry tools. We received several requests as labourers travel by metro and carry tools for work. However, we examine the tools and make an entry in a register so that the passenger can be traced if needed," a CISF official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The new rule follows the recent incident of mass molestation of women during new year's eve in Bengaluru. As per rules, a large number of commuters, who travel by the Delhi metro everyday, are checked by the security at various stations for restricted items considered "potential weapons," the Financial Express reported.

However, the latest rule has brought cheer and criticism alike. Some believe carrying small knives may be dangerous for fellow passengers. Others deem it too harsh. "World over it is a practice that only items that can cause mass destruction are not allowed. We carried a review and found that with these items, passengers' safety is not in danger," the official told the publication.

Every day, nearly 30 lakh passengers use Delhi Metro to commute across Delhi. The metro began its operations 10 years ago.