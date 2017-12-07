Remember when Izzy from Grey's Anatomy kept being haunted by the ghost of her boyfriend, Denny? Well, looks like reel life is not all that far from real life as now, a woman has claimed that she had "amazing" sex with a ghost and she is a hundred percent convinced that she wasn't hallucinating.

Sian Jameson, the 26-year-old London native had left her city life behind in an effort to get away from her past toxic relationship, and decided to move into a cottage in Abberswyth, wherein she claimed to have spotted the supposed ghost-man in a historic painting for the first time.

"Everywhere I went reminded me of my ex. I needed a fresh start," Sian told WalesOnline, and talking about the cottage she moved into, she said, "The owner had even left books and paintings. One painting in particular caught my eye – it was above the mantelpiece in the main room and was of a handsome young man and dated 1820."

Being a writer, Sian spilled that the countryside inspired her. "It was great. No distractions – just me, the trees and the sky," she shared. "I was paying my rent by doing bits of copy writing and, because I didn't want for much in the countryside, I managed okay."

That was, until she started having erotic dreams. "I'd wake up thinking I was still in a relationship and was quite relieved to find myself alone. A few months after I'd moved in I woke early one morning to find a dark-haired, very good-looking young man lying next to me."

And this is the man she believes to have spotted in the painting. "He was fully clothed – in a loose white shirt, a neck scarf and old-fashioned breeches. He had a kind of shimmer to him as if he was behind a fluttering voile curtain. I told myself I was dreaming and rolled away from him."

The possibility of this being just a hallucination was ruled out by her when she "faced the wall" and "slowly realised I wasn't asleep and, suddenly, I was frozen with fear. I felt a hand on my waist but the touch was strange – light and cool."

Her instincts told her it was the ghost of the man from the painting but that didn't stop her from going ahead. "We started to make love. He was very gentle and stroked my body tenderly. During the lovemaking, I sensed all kinds of things about him – his name (Robert) and when he lived (over 100 years ago)."

But there was no actual talk between the two. "We didn't speak – it was as if he was communicating with me telepathically. His body was soft and light." And about that, Sian says, "I was totally perplexed about what had happened. In fact, I started to wonder whether it had happened at all."

And even though Sian claims, "In the end, I told myself it was just a very vivid dream and put it to the back of my mind," the spiritualist in her who has always believed in ghosts and seen apparitions before, claimed this wasn't a onetime thing. This happened thrice, in total.

The second time, after having 'sex', Sian says she didn't go back to sleep., and got up to follow 'Robert' instead. But he sort of faded away as he reached the stairs. But after the third time, she just knew he wasn't coming back.

"I sobbed after he'd left that night," she confesses. "I guess I had fallen in love. I tried to find out more about him by searching online, and although I found a painting of a young man who looked very much like him by a 19th-century French artist – I didn't really get anywhere."

Sian admits to sharing this with a couple of friends, who, according to her, "looked at me as if I was mad. So I just laughed it off." And even the living man she is now in a relationship with, "thought it was funny. He reckons it was just a dream. But I know it wasn't a dream. It was real."

As for Sian herself, she said, "the sex was as good – if not better – than any other sex I've had. Just don't tell my boyfriend that!"

Psychotherapist Tina Radziszewicz explains this saying, "Although the experience of making love with a ghost felt very real to Sian, the 'spectre sex' always happened either early in the morning or late at night, while she was just waking up or just nodding off.

"It's well known that particular types of hallucination occur during the transition from wakefulness to sleep (hypnogogic hallucinations) or from sleep to wakefulness (hypnopompic ones). Like dreams, the subject of a hypnogogic or hypnopompic hallucination can often be of something that's been on your mind."

And given Sian's state of mind, it made more sense. "Sian's feelings after breaking up with her boyfriend were so strong that she felt the need to leave London and isolate herself in the country, which suggests she was struggling with a lot of difficult emotions."

She also believes that Sian's bad break up left a desire in her to be nurtured and cared for, "and her dream lover represented the fulfilment of that wish."

But then again, parapsychologists haven't ruled out the possibility of ghosts getting physical either. Ghost-hunter and author of the book Ghost Sex: The Violation, G.L. Davies, says: "No-one knows what motivates ghosts to have sex with the living. Are we like lab rats to them?"

"Is there some kind of battle for our souls? Are these ghost demons trying to break us? Who knows?

"One thing's for sure though, the people who experience it are certainly not dreaming. I spoke to many people – men and women – for my book and some of their stories are pretty shocking.

"They're all convinced the sex actually happened and wasn't imagined. And who am I to contradict them?"