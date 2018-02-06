Sony seems to be getting ready to launch at least a couple of handsets at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) to be held from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, Spain. It has been reported that the company would unveil its Xperia XZ Pro at the mega event. Well, that may not be the only handset we will see at the technology event as Ireland's telecommunications and internet service provider Three Ireland has claimed in a tweet that Sony is releasing Xperia XZ2 soon.

In response to a query by Twitter user Mike GmCity on when the Sony Xperia XA2 would come to Ireland, Three Ireland Care said the carrier wouldn't be getting the device but another device called the Xperia XZ2 would be coming soon.

Three Ireland has deleted the tweet but Xperiablog still has the screenshot of it.

We haven't heard anything about the new Sony Xperia XZ2 but its predecessor Xperia XZ1 has a 5.2-inch Full-HD HDR display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo OS, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card, and a 2,700mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0). The device, which was released in 2017, also has a 19MP Motion Eye camera with f/2.0 aperture, 25mm lens, EIS (gyro), LED flash, 1/2.3" Exmor RS and 1.22µm pixel size, and a 13MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 22mm lens, 1/3" sensor size and EIS (gyro).

Meanwhile, the Japanese technology giant is expected to unveil its Xperia XZ Pro at the Mobile World Congress 2018. The device is expected to feature a 5.7-inch screen with a 4K OLED display and an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, and an Android Oreo operating system. It is also expected to have a 6GB RAM, a128GB of storage, a dual 18MP+12MP rear camera, a 13Mp front-snapper, and a 3,420mAh battery.