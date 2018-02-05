Sidharth Malhotra is geared up to entertain his fans as Major Jai Bakshi in Aiyaary. This is the first time the actor is going to play a soldier.

Although he has a decent fan-following and girls drool over his good looks, Sidharth has not been able to establish himself as a great actor yet. After making a grand debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year that also featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as debutants, Sidharth has not really been successful in giving many hit movies.

While Alia and Varun not only have many blockbusters to their credit but have also won accolades for their acting skills on multiple occasions, Sidharth is yet to make that kind of a mark as an actor.

His last few movies have bombed at the box office. While Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman failed to make any impact at the commercial circuits, Ittefaq was an average grosser, but it was also a multi-starrer.

Now, Sidharth is going to share screen space with critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee in Aiyaary. Also, the director of Aiyaary, Neeraj Pandey, is currently one of the finest in the field with hits like Baby and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The trailer of Aiyaary also received a good response from the audience, and it is being expected to hold a good storyline. This appears to be Sidharth's golden opportunity to show his skills and break his streak of flop movies.

Sidharth's highest opening-day grosser till date is Ek Villain, which collected Rs 16 crore in its first day, followed by Brothers, which earned Rs 15.20 crore. None of his recent films could even cross the Rs 10-crore mark at the Indian box office on the opening day.

So, will Aiyaary turn out to be Sidharth's highest opening-day grosser till date, beating Ek Villain? Will Neeraj Pandey be able to bring out the actor in Sidharth? Only time will tell.