Salman Khan has previously introduced several actresses like Sneha Ullal, Zareen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Athiya Shetty. He was also instrumental in reviving his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif's sinking acting career. But it looks like the Dabangg Khan is disinterested in giving a launchpad to Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif in Bollywood.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Salman is apparently not satisfied with Isabelle's acting skills. He was also quite skeptical about including the aspiring actress in his Da-Bangg Tour despite several requests from Katrina.

Earlier, there were reports that Salman was keen to get Katrina's sister Isabelle onboard for his home production's film Loveratri opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. But the reports turned out to be false when the Tiger Zinda Hai actor introduced Warina Hussain as the leading lady of the film on social media.

Speculations were also rife that Salman might take Isabelle for Kick 2 and might replace Jacqueline Fernandez. However, the Race 3 actress confirmed her presence in the film a couple of days ago.

While Isabelle is trying hard to get the much-needed break in Bollywood, it looks like the aspiring actress still has a very long way to go.

Earlier, it was reported that Isabelle was selected as Lakme's model and brand ambassador for a project. Salman had also congratulated her on Instagram and said, "Happy for you Isabelle now that you are a Lakmé girl!"

Speaking about her association with Lakme, Isabelle told Vogue magazine: "I was here in Mumbai just visiting and happened to be doing some shoots when I heard Lakmé was looking for a new face. We invited them to come see me shoot and it just evolved from there. Being associated with such an iconic brand, one of the biggest brands in India, and just being able to be working with them and doing a campaign with them and being one of their faces is huge for me."